Final Fantasy 7 Remake Art Combines Cloud and Tifa With Kingdom Hearts – GameRant

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake fan art depicts what Cloud Strife and Tifa Lockhart would look like in the visual style of Kingdom Hearts.

With the sheer amount of role-playing titles under the belt of Square Enix, it is likely not surprising for fan interest to cross between several video games in the well-known developer’s universe. Recently, a Final Fantasy 7 Remake fan shared an original artwork that combined the RPG with another Square Enix franchise, the popular keyblade series Kingdom Hearts.

Many Final Fantasy 7 fans were likely impressed that Kingdom Hearts brought in several of the game’s characters into the first and second titles. This included protagonist Cloud Strife, his evil arch-nemesis Sephiroth, and several other characters such as Tifa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Zack Fair, and Cid Highwind. However, players noticed a severe lack of Final Fantasy characters in KH3. This likely resulted in confusion and disappointment, given that many Square Enix fans were looking forward to seeing them in the third title. Even so, the absence of FF7 characters in KH3 has not deterred fans from making unique art that showcased what the characters would look like in the style of Kingdom Hearts.

On Reddit, user good223 shared an artwork created by Holley (@hollypolllyy on Twitter). The image depicted the Final Fantasy 7 Remake childhood versions of Cloud and Tifa in the popular Kingdom Hearts stained glass style. Cloud is seen with his short ponytail, while Tifa is wearing a green dress that FF7R has made more detailed in the game. For most Kingdom Hearts players, they would likely recall this type of art showing up in several parts of the game, usually in the beginning when players have to decide Sora’s starting build in-game.

On Twitter, Holley gave the artwork the title “Cloud and Tifa Stained Glass – The Promise,” alluding to one of the scenarios in Final Fantasy 7 Remake wherein Tifa asked Cloud to promise to come and save her if she was ever in trouble. The artwork was actually commissioned by another Twitter user named Sassy (@SassyStargazer7). Holley noted that they loved making stained glass artwork of Square Enix couples, and would actually be open to making more of them in the future. The official Square Enix account even replied to the post on Twitter, giving encouraging words to the artist and calling the content gorgeous.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is definitely a series that will have more player-generated content in the future. As the game draws in more fans with Intergrade, the Yuffie Kisaragi DLC, and the eventual FF7R Part 2, fans will likely be more inspired to create fan art of the game such as one created by Holley.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available on PS4 and PS5.

