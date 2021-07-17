Final Fantasy 7 Fan Makes Incredible Goodwill Find | Game Rant – GameRant

Final Fantasy 7 is considered by many to be one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. With an intricate storyline, memorable characters, and the first in the franchise to make the transition from 2D to 3D, Final Fantasy 7 remains one of the most beloved entries in Final Fantasy franchise. Now, one fan has found a rare piece of Final Fantasy 7 merch at an incredibly affordable price.

The original Final Fantasy 7 is over two decades old, and in the time since it launched, a large variety of merchandise for the game was released. With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake bringing Final Fantasy 7 back into the public eye, new merch has surfaced as a way to satiate fans wanting to celebrate the game. Although, some of the older pieces of Final Fantasy 7 merch can go for quite a lot of money, including a piece of merch a fan recently bought at Goodwill.

A Reddit user by the name of fglorified bought the original soundtrack of Final Fantasy 7 for 2 dollars at a Goodwill. Not only is this an incredible find, but also severely underpriced. Over on Ebay, a soundtrack for the original Final Fantasy 7 can typically go for $40-$50. So, to buy the original soundtrack of Final Fantasy 7 for a fraction of what it’s currently worth is amazing.

It’s always exciting whenever someone makes a rare find such as this one, especially when it’s in relation to as prestigious a game as Final Fantasy 7. While there is a multitude of new merch releasing, such as the Final Fantasy 7 themed wireless phone chargers, longtime fans of the game will likely feel a greater sense of attachment towards something like the original soundtrack of the PS1 game, to something like phone chargers.

The release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has brought in a cacophony of new fans of the game and by extension, the franchise. With how much Final Fantasy-related content has been released within the last several years, such as Final Fantasy 15 and the Final Fantasy 14 DLCs, it has allowed numerous new players to be properly introduced to the Final Fantasy series.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Final Fantasy. While the release date of Final Fantasy 16 hasn’t been revealed yet, the game looks pretty impressive based on what has been shown so far. Not to mention the upcoming release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 and with rumors of there potentially being a Final Fantasy 10-3 it seems that now is as good a time as any to be a Final Fantasy fan.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

