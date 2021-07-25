Final Fantasy 16’s English Voice Recording Was Started First, Japanese Recording Is “Getting There” – TheGamer

Final Fantasy 16’s English voice recording was started first, whilst the Japanese recording was done later and is “getting there”.

As translated by aitaikimochi on Twitter, Yoshi-P briefly talked about Final Fantasy 16’s development status during the “Washa ga na TV Collab” live stream. Yoshida has been giving brief Final Fantasy 16 updates over the past few months, and this one revealed a bit more about the dubbing process for the game.

According to Aitaikimochi’s translations, Yoshida said that the English recording for the game came first and it was done with full facial motion capture for almost every scene in the game. Yoshida also commented on the progress of the Japanese dub of the game, saying that it was “getting there”.

It’s interesting to note that English is the first language recorded for Final Fantasy 16, as most Japanese developed games usually focus on Japanese recording first and then dub it over in English. This explains why the first trailer for the game was in English and not Japanese, rather than being a show of how far along the game was in development.

This means that the English version of Final Fantasy 16 is likely viewed as the base version of the game, whilst the Japanese recording is being seen as a dub. This focus is just one of many factors that make it seem like Final Fantasy 16 has more Western influences than previous entries in the series.

Yoshida’s comments here make it seem like Final Fantasy 16 isn’t quite as far along as previously thought. English voice recording is usually one of the last things to be completed for a Japanese game, which meant that when Yoshida said that English dubbing was nearly done, it led to many thinking that Final Fantasy 16 was near the end of development. With that in mind, it’s probably no surprise that it might not be making an appearance at TGS this year.

