Final Fantasy 14 Tops Its Previous Concurrent Player Record on Steam – Screen Rant

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV recently picked up an influx of users on Steam; as a result, the eight-year-old MMORPG has officially broken its previous concurrent player record. Final Fantasy XIV hit PC and PlayStation 3 in the summer of 2013, effectively taking the reins from the title’s critically panned 2010 entry. As many a fan can attest, the relaunch has thrived for quite some time, with the Endwalker expansion on track to up the ante even further in late 2021.

Final Fantasy XIV’s previous concurrent player record on Steam saw the online title log upwards of 41,200 users. Such a feat occurred around the time of the Shadowbringers launch in July 2019, which introduced a new Norvrandt-set adventure, previously unseen environments, additional playable races, fresh trials, a level cap increase, and much more. The expansion pack received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Now it’s clear that even more players are discovering the magic of Final Fantasy‘s online exploits.

As reported by VG247, Final Fantasy XIV recently surpassed its concurrent player record on Steam by topping a simultaneous 47,000 users. Such an influx of players is thanks in large part to World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold recently giving the Final Fantasy-based MMORPG a try on Twitch. Approximately 200,000 viewers tuned in to the Twitch stream, many of them undoubtedly seeing FFXIV in action for the first time. It stands to reason, then, that Asmongold’s exploration of FFXIV has proven a boon to the hit online experience.

Asmongold’s stream came at the perfect time. On the heels of Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Fest, the audience on PC is experiencing exponential growth. Time will tell if this momentum can be maintained long-term, but players new and old will have plenty of reasons to revisit the MMO later this year.

Final Fantasy XIV’s next major expansion, entitled Endwalker, recently received a late November 2021 due date. Preorders are already alive for the eagerly-anticipated content drop, which is set to bring to a close the Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline. Square Enix has also teased that the narrative contents of the Endwalker expansion will significantly impact the overarching story of Final Fantasy XIV going forward; the specifics presently remain under wraps, though.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play now on the PC, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

Source: VG247





