Final Fantasy 14 Encyclopaedia Eorzea reprint coming 2022 – Poster Collection and Picture Book announced – VG247

Square Enix just announced its plans to reprint the two Final Fantasy 14 Encyclopaedia Eorzea volumes along with a Poster Collection and Picture Book. Starting now, Final Fantasy 14 fans can pre-order the reprints for Encyclopaedia Eorzea, the encyclopedia series that explains lore, backstories, and more about the popular Final Fantasy MMO and its characters.

FF14 boasts over 22 million players as of April 2021, a number that includes those taking advantage of the free trial. It doesn’t necessarily equate to a reliable number of people playing to play, but it still says something about the spread of this former Final Fantasy flop. Basically, it’s popular. So superfans should pre-order before the books sell out and scalpers get to work.

Here’s what you need to know to pre-order these FF14 lore, posters, and picture books.

Final Fantasy 14 Encyclopaedia Eorzea pre-orders

Square Enix already posted listings to print FF14 merchandise like lore and art books along with links to third-party sellers on its site. Remember: This reprint didn’t happen until years after the original run. Pre-order it now to secure your copy without worries.

Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume 1:

Square Enix NA – $49.99

Square Enix EU – €42.99

Amazon US – $49.99

Barnes and Noble – $49.99

Books-A-Million – TBA

Indigo – TBA

Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume 2:

Square Enix NA – $49.99

Square Enix EU – €42.99

Amazon – TBA

Barnes and Noble – $49.99

Books-A-Million – TBA

Indigo – TBA

Both Encyclopaedia Eorzea volumes are set to release on April 12, 2022. In general, pre-orders are already available. We’ll update these lists as needed.

Final Fantasy 14 Poster Collection pre-orders

The Final Fantasy 14 Poster Collection treats fans to 27 full-color, premium posters featuring character art from A Realm Reborn through the Shadowbringers expansion. Posters are printed on “heavy, press-varnished card stock” to ensure rich and durable visuals.

Interested fans can subscribe to the waiting list on the Square Enix NA site. Subscribers should receive a notification when these poster book pre-orders go live. Expect copies to cost around $29.99. On the other hand, EU fans can pre-order their copies now.

Square Enix NA – Waiting List Sign-up

Square Enix EU – €25.99

Amazon – TBA

Barnes & Noble – TBA

Books-A-Million – TBA

Indigo – TBA

The poster collection isn’t available to pre-order in NA yet, but it will be starting August 10, 2021. The FF14 Poster Collection releases on May 10, 2022.

Final Fantasy 14 Picture Book pre-orders

The Final Fantasy 14 Picture Book features writing from Final Fantasy 14 Online’s story designer Banri Oda and illustrations from concept artist Hiroyuki Nagamine. The book hadn’t been translated until now, so now English readers can enjoy the story and illustrations too. Its story centers on a drying river and a catfish-like creature’s quest to make it rain.

The FF14 Picture Book isn’t available for pre-order in NA yet. However, Square Enix NA has a waiting list button ready to go and links to third-party sellers on its product page. This delightful 24-page tale should cost around $14.99 to pre-order once it goes live. Like with the Poster Collection, EU fans somehow get to pre-order before NA. Take advantage while you can!

Here’s the full list of links:

Square Enix NA – Waiting List Sign-up

Square Enix EU – €12.99

Amazon – TBA

Barnes & Noble – TBA

Books-A-Million – TBA

Indigo – TBA

The FF14 Picture Book officially releases on July 26, 2022. However, fans can expect pre-orders to open on October 26, 2021.

That’s not even all the upcoming FF14 game-related media. In addition to these books, FF14 is apparently getting its own cookbook filled with recipes from the game. Seems like they can’t stop, won’t stop.

