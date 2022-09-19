Filipino woman shows ‘white privilege card’ instead of license during Anchorage traffic stop — drives away ticket-free

An investigation has been launched into an Anchorage police interaction with a Filipino woman who handed over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license when she was pulled over in Alaska.

Mimi Israelah claimed in a now-deleted Facebook post that she was driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage when she was pulled over for weaving in traffic.

Israelah wrote she could not find her driver’s license when “Officer Bo” asked to see it.

“When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it’s ok,” she wrote in her caption. “He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged [sic] card.”

Along with the description of the interaction, the woman included a selfie with an apparent Anchorage Police Department officer on her Facebook post. In the photo, she holds up her novelty card that reads, “White Privilege Card Trumps Everything.”

In a ​​video reposted on Twitter that was apparently taken by Israelah, two officers can be seen standing outside her car. She asks the officers if they like her card, and one of the unidentified officers responds, “That’s hilarious.”

The end of the video flashes the Facebook post’s comments, which shows a user asking if Israelah received a ticket. The woman replied, “nope.”

It is not known whether Israelah received a citation or if disciplinary action was taken against the officers. However, an Anchorage Police spokesperson stated that an investigation into the officers’ interaction with the Filipino woman has been launched.

“Per the municipal attorney’s office we are unable to answer these questions as the incident is currently under investigation and it relates to personnel matters,” Anchorage police spokesperson Sunny Guerin wrote in an email to The Bioreports.

“I want to personally address the community to provide some clarity regarding our internal standards of conduct and ensure that it is clear to Anchorage citizens what the expectations of APD employees are and how we interact with our community,” Police Chief Michael Kerle said in a statement on July 12. “As law enforcement professionals, we are held accountable for our actions, and I am aware that the action of one officer can impact the trust between the police force and our community.”

“Our mission is to protect and serve our community in the most professional and compassionate manner possible,” Kerle added. “Our vision is to create an environment where everyone matters.”

Israelah said she flew to Alaska from California to join a Donald Trump rally with a group of people called the “Front Line Joes.” The rally is reportedly in support of local Republican candidates that Trump has backed.

Anchorage Police Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, president of the Anchorage police union, said the officers involved were given a notice of investigation.

“There’s always more to the story than a photograph tells,” Conkling said. “I look forward to these officers having their chance to explain to the department, sort of what their thoughts were, what their intent was, because they’re the only ones who can speak to that.”

Featured Image via Mimi Israelah

