Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s doomed romance continues in tragic love story. Watch – Hindustan Times

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared his new music video, Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, co-starring Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. The duo had previously appeared together in Filhall, which released last year and has raked in over a billion views on YouTube.

“Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours,” Akshay Kumar wrote in a social media post, sharing the video. He also added heart emojis in his caption. “This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you’ve been hiding deep inside your heart!!” Nupur Sanon wrote in her Instagram post.

Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, also features Ammy Virk. The song has been sung by B Praak, with music and lyrics by Jaani. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The same crew also worked on the first video.

According to the official description, Akshay and Nupur reprise their roles from the original Filhall. They play Dr Kabir Malhotra and Meher Grewal, respectively.

The video shows Akshay’s character recalling his old romance with Nupur’s character, feeling sad about letting her slip away, and then tailing her on a bike as she goes on a drive with her husband. Akshay’s character is also shown to be dancing at their wedding, smiling through his tears.

Talking about Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon had said in a statement, “Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He also has Aanand L Rai’s films Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His other upcoming releases include Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and a streaming series.