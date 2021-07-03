Home SPORTS Fightin Phils Replay: Reading 2, Erie 1
Fightin Phils Replay: Reading 2, Erie 1

Jul. 3—Friday’s game

Reading 2 (7 innings)

Erie 1

Game recap: Victor Santos and Braden Zarbnisky combined on a four-hitter as the Fightin Phils (20-32) evened their Double-A Northeast League series against the SeaWolves (32-20) in a rain-shortened seven-inning game at UMPC Park.

Santos, a 20-year-old right-hander making just his second Double-A start, allowed three hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Zarbnisky recorded the final four outs for his third save.

Jorge Bonifacio’s 11th homer in 33 games with Reading snapped a 1-1 tie in the sixth. Bonifacio, who played 30 games last season with the Detroit Tigers, has a team-leading 33 RBIs.

The Fightins tied it 1-1 in the third on Danny Brito’s RBI double.

Santos opened the season with Jersey Shore, where he went 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA in nine appearances, eight in relief. For the season he has a 1.50 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 30 innings.

Santos, signed as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic, has a 3.18 career ERA over 61 appearances.

Phillers: The start of the game was delayed by two hours and 10 minutes… Danny Brito went 2-for-4 to lift his batting average to a team-best .305… Both starting pitchers are 20 years old: Reading’s Victor Santos and Erie’s Riley Greene; they are among the three youngest players in the league… Francisco Morales makes his 10th start Saturday and remains in search of his first Double-A win; he is 0-7 with a 9.95 ERA in 10 appearances for Reading.

On deck: The Fightins and SeaWolves meet Saturday at 7:05 at UMPC Park.

— Compiled by Mike Drago

