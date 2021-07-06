‘Fight to win Orlando Pirates jersey’ – Mhlongo challenges new signings

The Buccaneers have so far confirmed the signing of four players ahead of the new campaign, but their former player thinks it won’t be easy for them

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Benson Mhlongo has challenged the club’s new signings to fight for their place in order to prove they deserve the club’s jersey.

Monnapule Saleng, Goodman Mosele, Kwanda Mngonyama, and Bandile Shandu are the new players that have been signed by Bucs to strengthen the team ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, however, suggests the pressure of playing for a big team means it will not be easy for the new arrivals.

“We all know that most players’ dreams are to play for the big teams and I can only congratulate and advise them to focus and work hard,” Mhlongo told Sowetan.

“To play for a big team is not easy, but if they can stand the pressure of playing for a big team, they can make it because they are good players.

“There must be a competition in a big team because that will make everyone to be on their toes. If you don’t have competition, then you are going to relax.

“It is good for them that they will have competition. Everyone must fight for his place. They must go there and fight, that’s why you stay in a football for long when you fight and win your jersey.

“A player must work hard to earn a place and this is the time for them to fight for their jersey. They must go there and fight.”

Little-known midfielder Saleng was signed from Free State Stars on a three-year deal after finishing as the National First Division top goal-scorer last season.

Attacking midfielder Mosele joined the Buccaneers on a four-year deal, while Mngonyama and Shandu have signed for two and three years, respectively.

Two of the new acquisitions were already rumoured to be on their way to join the Buccaneers.

The quartet have become coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Mosele was already strongly linked with a move to Pirates after an impressive season with Baroka the last term in which he missed just two Premier Soccer League games.

He will join his new Pirates teammates for pre-season when he returns from the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will be with the South Africa Under-23 side.

Shandu was also expected to join Pirates as some reports linked him with the Buccaneers when he left Maritzburg last week.