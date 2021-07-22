fifth-member-of-czech-olympic-team-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Markéta Sluková-Nausch of Czech Republic returns the ball during the Ostrava Beach Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 4. (Vladimir Prycek/CTK/AP)

Czech women’s beach volleyball player Markéta Sluková-Nausch has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Games, the Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Sluková-Nausch becomes the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old joins table tennis player Pavel Širuček and men’s beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič in athletes missing out on competing at the Games.

Sluková-Nausch’s coach and husband Simon Nausch tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Following a report by the Czech online news site Seznam Zpravy, the Czech Olympic Committee confirmed that the first member of the Czech delegation in Tokyo to test positive for the virus was one of the team’s doctors, Vlastimil Voracek.

Voracek tested positive after the team’s arrival in Tokyo. His previous test, taken the day before departing for Tokyo, was negative.

The Czech Olympic Committee also announced on Thursday it has launched an investigation into the alleged breaking of Covid-19 rules on a charter flight from Prague to Tokyo at the end of last week.

The result of the investigation will be published within 14 days.