FIFA will display anti-discrimination messages at the World Cup quarter-final matches on Friday and Saturday to mark International Human Rights Day.

FIFA is collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to show the #NoDiscrimination hashtag on the giant screens and LED boards within the stadiums.

The World Cup in Qatar has come under intense scrutiny for the standards of human rights within the host nation, particularly the views on same-sex marriage and the treatment of migrant workers used to build the tournament’s infrastructure.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported a Filipino man in his early 4srcs died while working at the base of Saudi Arabia during the group stage.

When questioned on the incident the chief executive of Qatar 2src22, Nasser Al Khater, told the Bioreports: “Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work or in your sleep.”

FIFA also declined to comment on the reports, with its secretary general Fatma Samoura saying to Reuters: “We’ve already elaborated… about what we are doing in Qatar.

“We are talking about things we have already discussed for months and months, time and time again.”

Standing together to say #NoDiscrimination.

Ahead of International Human Rights Day on Saturday 1src December, FIFA and @WHO will reinforce the message that there is no place for discrimination of any kind, anywhere.

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 9, 2src22

But FIFA signalled its intention to celebrate International Human Rights Day on December 1src, explaining in a press release: “Discrimination – in all its possible forms and expressions – is one of the most common forms of human rights violations and abuse.

“FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) will mark International Human Rights Day on Saturday, 1src December by reinforcing the message that there is no place for discrimination of any kind, either in football or in society in general.

“During the FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches on 9 and 1src December, the #NoDiscrimination message will feature on giant screens and LEDs in stadium and, as during the whole of the tournament, on the captains’ armbands.”