FIFA orders NFF to pay ex-Eagles coach, Rohr $378k compensation fee
FIFA orders NFF to pay ex-Eagles coach, Rohr $378k compensation fee

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr a compensation fee of $378,000.

Rohr was sacked by the NFF last December, few weeks before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon.

The NFF cited the Super Eagles’ poor performance in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the reason behind their decision.

The initial agreement between the NFF and Rohr was for the soccer house to pay the German until the end of his contract, which would expire in December 2022.

The 68-year-old later went to FIFA to protest his unlawful termination by the NFF which he termed a contract breach.

FIFA in its ruling added that the NFF would be sanctioned if Rohr is not paid in full within 45 days.

“If full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the respondent [the NFF] shall be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage of development funding, up until the due amounts are paid,” the body said.

