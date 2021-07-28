FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition: What do you get for your money? – GIVEMESPORT

FIFA 22 is just around the corner and all of the details regarding the Ultimate Edition of the game are available right here.

The virtual football series continues to be a resounding commercial success across the globe as EA prepare to take the series to next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with versions that are specifically made for those systems and their all-new HyperMotion technology.

While FIFA 21 was available on those systems, it was more or less the same game as you could get on PS4 and Xbox One with fairly few noticeable differences. But the developers are looking to change that this time around.

Typically, various versions will be made available for FIFA games and 22 will be no exception to the rule, as EA looks to entice players with various gifts and rewards for putting their hand deeper into their pocket.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition

Via EA’s official website, here is what FIFA 22 will be offering if you op to go with the Ultimate Edition:

Limited Time Offer – FUT Heroes Player item

Ones to Watch Player item

4 Days Early Access – play the game from Monday, September 27, 2021

Dual Entitlement – free PlayStation 5 upgrade

4600 FIFA Points

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappé Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

HyperMotion Technology (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

The price that the developers are selling this version for is £89.99, with a 10% saving if you are a subscriber to EA Play, which is their own subscription service based on games that come under the EA umbrella.

We always speculate each year whether buying the fancier version of games is worth the money that developers ask for them, and FIFA 22 will come under the microscope once more for the same reasons.

With their new technology being implemented into next-gen versions of FIFA 22, it will be interesting to see how far EA have advanced the franchise and what the feedback will be from the fans.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

