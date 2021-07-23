FIFA 22 UK release date, cover star, price and features of every edition – The Mirror

Get the FREE Mirror Football newsletter by email with the day’s key headlines and transfer news “,”buttonText”:”Sign up”,”contentId”:6314659,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article22429163.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/1_Premier-League-Crystal-Palace-v-Tottenham-Hotspur.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”Reach_Mirror”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”Mirror – Football Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”Mirror”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

The next EA Sports FIFA title, FIFA 22, will be released later this year, with EA confirming the game’s UK release date, cover star and the price of all editions, including current-gen and next-gen versions.

EA has confirmed that FIFA 22 will be available to play on a number of different platforms including PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC. But, there will be changes to features, bonuses and price depending on which edition of FIFA 22 you buy on each platform.

FIFA 22 will be the first ‘true’ next-gen FIFA game ever released, with the game set to feature next-gen HyperMotion technology, and EA’s Lead Gameplay Producer Sam Rivera told Mirror Football that this new feature will take FIFA 22’s gameplay experience to new levels.

EA say that this technology, in addition to machine learning and motion capture from 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity, will result in real-human movement data that powers how both individuals and teams move in FIFA 22.

But HyperMotion technology will not feature on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One or PC versions of FIFA 22.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, EA announced that the FIFA 22 cover star is Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, who will feature on every edition of the game on all platforms.

EA has also confirmed that FIFA 22 will be released in the UK and worldwide on Friday, October 1, 2021. But there are various versions of FIFA 22 available to pre-order now.





Kylian Mbappe is the EA Sports FIFA 22 cover star

PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One players have two FIFA 22 pre-order options; the FIFA 22 Standard Edition (PS4/Xbox One) and the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition.

The FIFA 22 Standard Edition (PS4/Xbox One) costs around £59.99 and will feature pre-order bonuses including Team of the Week 1 Player item, Kylian Mbappé Loan item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

But the FIFA 22 Standard Edition (PS4/Xbox One) does NOT include Dual Entitlement, so you will not be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free at a later date, should you be planning to purchase a next-gen console after purchasing the game.

PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X players can purchase the next-gen version of the FIFA 22 Standard Edition for £69.99.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition costs around (£89.99) and is available to pre-order on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

This edition features pre-order bonuses including FUT Heroes Player item (Limited Time Offer), Ones to Watch Player item, Dual Entitlement (free PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X upgrade), 4600 FIFA Points, Team of the Week 1 Player item, Kylian Mbappé Loan item, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition also gives you four days early access to the game, so you’ll be able to play the game from Monday, September 27, 2021.

PC players can pre-order both the FIFA 22 Standard Edition (£49.99) and the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (£69.99), but neither of these editions will be next-gen, these editions will essentially be the same version as those on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

Stadia players can pre-order both the FIFA 22 Standard Edition and the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, with these being next-gen editions of the game.