FIFA 21 Servers Down on PS4, FUT Match Creation Disabled – TechRaptor

An unknown issue has caused FIFA 21 servers to go down on PS4 — and PS5 players may be having issues connecting to the game. Additionally, players can’t create FUT matches due to this problem, either.

FIFA 21 is the newest game in EA’s long-running series of soccer games. It’s about what you’d expect from a yearly sports release: there are roster updates, a handful of new features, and some neat graphical improvements. Players have been enjoying the game for months, but it looks like the holiday plans for some players have been ruined by a server outage.

(Image Credit: /u/DarthBaller on Reddit.)

Why Are FIFA 21 Servers Down on PS4?

With the FIFA 21 servers down on PS4, some players may be wondering about what’s caused the problem. Unfortunately, no clear issue has been discovered just yet, although EA has stated that it is aware of the problem.

“We are investigating reports of some players being unable to log into FUT / EA Servers on PlayStation 4,” read a tweet from FIFA Direct Communication. “An update will be provided in this thread when available.”

Players from around the world have highlighted the problem on Reddit. It seems that the problem may not just be on PS4 — a PS5 player replied with a tweet stating that he’s unable to connect to the game on that platform, too. FIFA 21 had similar issues a few days ago; it’s unknown if today’s troubles are related to those recent issues.

FIFA 21 Entering Match Disabled on PS4, Too

Players may have encountered the FIFA 21 “Entering Match Disabled,” error. That likely stems from a slightly different issue — not only are FIFA 21 servers down on PS4, but EA has disabled FUT Match Creation as well.

“We will be disabling Match Creation in FUT for PlayStation 4 players while we investigate reports of the login issues,” read a follow-up tweet from FIFA Direct Communication. “Updates to come as they are available.”

For now, there’s not much to do other than tough it out and wait for the servers to come back online. Keep an eye on the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter for more updates as Electronic Arts works to fix the problem. If you haven’t yet jumped into the game, you can buy FIFA 21 for PC via Steam for $9.59, an 84% discount as part of the Steam Summer Sale; otherwise, you can buy it on other platforms via the game’s official website.

Are you disappointed to see FIFA 21 servers down on July 4th? How well do you think EA has been maintaining the servers lately? Let us know in the comments below!