FIFA 2022 World Cup Fantasy: Top 10 forwards to sign

At 101, we are aiming to bring you extensive, detailed analysis of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Fantasy game over the course of the next month, including best captain choice, injury news, players to pick and who to sell.

So make sure to check back to our site on a regular basis for all the best tips and updates.

We have set up our own World Cup Fantasy league, which you can join using the code here: JLCZ7WSB

You can also check out our list of the 101 best Fantasy team names here.

Best forwards FIFA 2022 World Cup FantasyIn this article, we will highlight the top 10 forwards worth picking up in your Fantasy side for the 2022 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe (France – 11.5m)At 11.5m, Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player on the game this year.

However, the Frenchman could be well worth his price if France are able to coexist as a squad.

Mbappe has already scored 28 and assisted 21 in just 58 games for Les Bleus, including four goals at the 2018 World Cup.

Neymar (Brazil 10.5m)Neymar heads into the World Cup in sensational form for PSG. He has netted 15 and assisted 12 in just 20 games so far this season.

Neymar’s record with Brazil is similarly impressive. The 30-year-old has scored 75 and assisted 54 in 121 outings for his country.

Brazil have also managed to avoid any of the ‘top’ teams in their group this year, facing Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Lionel Messi (Argentina – 10.5m)Lionel Messi’s Argentina have one of the kindest draws in the group stage this year.

Argentina kick off their campaign vs Saudi Arabia, a tie Messi is expected to score at least twice in.

They then face off with Mexico and Poland, who are expected to be tougher opponents than Saudi Arabia but nothing Argentina cannot handle. Messi is also Argentina’s penalty and free-kick taker.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium – 9.5m)Romelu Lukaku has missed much of the 2022/23 season so far due to injury.

However, recent comments from Inter Milan’s manager suggests he is fine for the World Cup.

And if that is the case, Lukaku looks a must-have. Belgium have not been at their best of late, but with Kevin De Bruyne feeding Lukaku, he should score plenty of goals, especially in the Red Devils’ group.

Belgium have been drawn alongside Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

Sadio Mane (Senegal – 8.5m)Like Lukaku, Sadio Mane’s Senegal have a fairly favourable group.

Senegal have a tough test in the opening week vs the Netherlands, though the Dutch do struggle to keep clean sheets.

Mane and co. then face off with Qatar and Ecuador, both of whom should present Mane with plenty of options to score.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands – 7m)If you are in need of budget forward option, there is perhaps no one better than Gakpo.

The winger has scored 13 and assisted 17 in 24 games for PSV this season and is expected to be one of the Netherlands’ biggest attacking threats this winter.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland – 10.5m)Robert Lewandowski’s 10.5m price-tag makes him a slight risk for your Fantasy team, but he still remains one of the best goalscorers in European football.

And as Poland’s first two fixtures are vs Mexico and Saudi Arabia, he should be a player you consider for your side.

Harry Kane (England – 11m)Kane heads into the World Cup on the back of a superb start to the Premier League season with Tottenham.

Kane also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup with six goals and is England’s designated penalty taker.

The only issue with Kane, though, is that England have been in dire form for some time and has struggled for goals.

Jonathan David (Canada – 6m)Another solid budget option, David has scored nine and assisted three in 15 for Lille this season.

Canada also have a fairly kind group, with Belgium their only real test, but even they are capable of shipping a lot of goals if tested.

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay – 8m)Darwin Nunez heads into the World Cup having found form with Liverpool at just the right time.

He has scored three in his last three European games and netted a brace vs Southampton last weekend.

–