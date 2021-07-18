Field for 2021 Call of Duty League Championship officially set – Dot Esports

The field for the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship is officially set.

The Florida Mutineers locked in the eighth and final spot in the field today after beating the Los Angeles Guerillas 3-1. The top eight teams in the CDL Standings will make the trip to Los Angeles in August to compete for the CDL Championship from Aug. 19 to 22.

Atlanta FaZe sit at the top with 485 points, 155 points ahead of second place, and have locked in the number one seed. Dallas Empire, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and OpTic Chicago round out the CDL’s top five and are all still vying to lock up the second seed behind Atlanta.

The top two seeds earn a first-round bye and start off in the Winners Round Two with an advantage over the competition. The third to sixth-ranked teams begin their run in the winner’s bracket, while the two bottom teams will start off in the elimination bracket.

Teams in the winner’s bracket can afford two losses before leaving the competition. Teams in the elimination bracket, on the other hand, are just one defeat away from returning home. The Minnesota ROKKR, Los Angeles Thieves, and Florida sit at sixth, seventh, and eighth in the CDL standings, respectively. It will be a mad dash to the sixth spot to start CDL Champs in the winner’s bracket.

The winner of CDL Champs will earn $1,250,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $600,000. Third place receives $300,000.