field-finalized-for-tokyo-olympics-women’s-golf-competition

Team USA will match South Korea for the first time by sending four players to the 2021 Olympics, with Jessica Korda taking the fourth and final spot, joining newly-minted No. 1 Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang.

Inbee Park, the 2016 gold medal winner, will return for South Korea along with Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and Hyo-Joo Kim.

The stars will be out in force in Aug. 4-7 for the Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

“I’ve achieved a lot in golf,” said Park, “won a lot of majors, won a lot of tournaments, but winning the gold medal was something really different. I wish a lot of the players think the same and treat Olympics the same. I think it’s definitely something that you should experience.”

Some players, like Shanshan Feng and Hannah Green, won’t play again until the Olympics, heading back to their native countries, China and Australia, respectively, to quarantine and prepare.

“It’s interesting to see how the men and women have changed their schedule for it,” said Green who, like Feng, will miss the LPGA’s next major. “It’s a tournament that I am prioritizing.”

Feng, the 2016 bronze-medal winner in Rio, might even retire after the Games.

While Germany’s Sophia Popov is fulfilling an Olympic dream that her mother and brother, both high-level swimmers, never realized, the Korda sisters follow in the footsteps of their mother, Regina, who competed in the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul in tennis.

“It’s a great experience, great feeling,” said Regina. “It’s just special.”

The Rolex Rankings were used to determine the field of 60. The top 15 players in the world were eligible, with a maximum of four from each country. After that, a maximum of two players were eligible from each nation.

South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu was the highest-ranked player, at No. 16, who was ineligible to compete.

Full Olympic women’s golf field, teams

Argentina

Magdalena Simmermacher

Austria

Christine Wolf

Australia

Minjee Lee

Hannah Green

Belgium

Manon De Roey

Canada

Brooke M. Henderson

Alena Sharp

China

Shanshan Feng

Xiyu Lin

Chinese Taipei

Wei-Ling Hsu

Min Lee

Colombia

Mariajo Uribe

Czech Republic

Klara Spilkova

Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ecuador

Daniela Darquea

Finland

Matilda Castren

Sanna Nuutinen

France

Celine Boutier

Perrine Delacour

Germany

Sophia Popov

Caroline Masson

Great Britain

Melissa Reid

Georgia Hall

Hong Kong

Tiffany Chan

India

Aditi Ashok

Ireland

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Italy

Giulia Molinaro

Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso

Japan

Nasa Hataoka

Mone Inami

Malaysia

Kelly Tan

Mexico

Gaby Lopez

Maria Fassi

Netherlands

Anne van Dam

New Zealand

Lydia Ko

Norway

Marianne Skarpnord

Philippines

Yuka Saso

Bianca Pagdanganan

Puerto Rico

Maria Fernanda Torres

Slovenia

Pia Babnik

South Africa

Ashleigh Buhai

South Korea

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim

Spain

Carlota Ciganda

Azahara Munoz

Sweden

Anna Nordqvist

Madelene Sagstrom

Switzerland

Albane Valenzuela

Morgane Metraux

Thailand

Patty Tavatanakit

Ariya Jutanugarn

United States

Nelly Korda

Danielle Kang

Lexi Thompson

Jessica Korda

