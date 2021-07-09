fidelity-bank:-supporting-businesses,-enhancing-economic-growth

With just six months at the helms of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is not only transforming the fortunes of the bank, she is also contributing to the nation’s economic advancement through financial inclusion.

According to the World Bank Group, financial inclusion is a key driver of extreme poverty reduction and shared prosperity. A 2017 Global Findex Report however estimates that 57.8 million Nigerians are still unbanked and financially excluded nationwide.

This figure is particularly alarming as it constitutes 3.4 per cent of the world’s unbanked population in a country whose population is just 2.6 per cent of the entire world.

In response to the CBN’s target of 95% financial inclusion by 2024, Fidelity Bank Plc under the leadership of Onyeali-Ikpe is taking the challenge of financial inclusion head-on through several initiatives. One of this is the Fidelity Bank Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) campaign.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is leveraging innovation, creativity and exemplary leadership to promote the scheme, which has produced over 20 millionaires amongst a host of numerous winners over four consecutive seasons. GAIM rewards new and existing customers for opening a bank account, saving and maintaining a specific balance over a specific period.

Recognizing that children are the most vulnerable to economic shocks and may resort to potentially abusive or exploitative methods to bridge any financial crisis, Fidelity instituted the Sweet account (SWEETA).

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe spearheaded the granting of a N150,000 cash reward to 62 lucky SWEETA holders. According to the Bank, the SWEETA is for everybody interested in carving a future for their children while enjoying a stream of benefits and rewards on their accounts.

In addition to boosting financial inclusion, Fidelity Bank under Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership is also contributing to developing the economy by empowering SMEs for long-term business growth and success.

In January 2021 for instance, the Bank hosted an SME National Capacity Building Webinar themed, “Funding and Financial Management for SMEs”. With over 600 participants, the event proved to be a huge success, receiving positive reviews from attendees.

As part of Onyeali-Ikpe’s seven-pronged agenda, including accelerated growth, the Bank, in March 2021, held its maiden Diaspora Webinar, themed “The New FX Policy, Implications and Positive Impact on Diaspora Investments”.

The Diaspora Webinar was graced with the attendance of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Godwin Emefiele and was streamed live to a global audience. There have been commendations from various quarters as the Diaspora Webinar brought many initiatives to the spotlight.

With over 30 years of banking experience, Onyeali-Ikpe has set Fidelity Bank on a path of continuous growth and improvement in just less than a year as the CEO, succinctly exemplifying its brand promise, “We are Fidelity, we keep our word”.