Fidelity Bank promotes 745 – The Nation Newspaper

Fidelity Bank has promoted 745 employees following its 2019 and 2020 financial years performance reviews.

The promotion is to boost staff’s morale and enhance their efficiency and productivity.

In a statement at the weekend, the bank stated that a total of 461 staff members benefited from the 2019 financial year exercise, while 284 staff members benefited from the 2020 financial year.

The bank said beneficiaries cut across the senior, middle, and junior management cadre of the bank, and the promotion was based on merit, using a transparent and robust performance management system in line with global best practices.

The Managing Directr/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “I am very delighted to announce the promotions for 2019 and 2020 financial years. Releasing the list for two financial years’ promotion at the same time, is something we are very proud of.”

“We strongly believe that the continuous growth of our bank over the years has been largely attributed to the commendable efforts and unrelenting sacrifices of our employees. Promotion is one of the many ways we express our gratitude. We are thankful to be a home to many amazing talents that continue to drive our value and most importantly, serve our stakeholders in the highest standards.”

She added:“Since I was appointed the MD/CEO of our great bank in January 2021, I have been committed to a seven-point agenda to move our bank further, out of which workforce transformation is a key category. Staff performance and reward is a critical to us, and as an organisation, we will continue to make available adequate resources to deepen the skills and entrench a culture of high performance amongst employees.

“I wish to appreciate all members of the Fidelity Bank family for their commitment and drive, and unrelenting sacrifices towards delivering our objectives. As we move forward in our quest to becoming a leading tier-one bank, I encourage all elevated staff to see their promotion as a call to rededicate themselves to excellence.”

Fidelity Bank has continued to empower its employees with resources to put them at the forefront of innovative transformation.

In March 2021, the bank announced two capacity-building projects – One Culture Project and Project Alpha – targeted at transforming the workplace for its staff.

In particular, the bank created Project Alpha to help Fidelity Bank develop a robust and holistic learning and development framework for all staff while it rolled out One Culture Project to reinforce the behaviour and value systems that will help the bank, as well as staff, achieve the bank’s set goals.