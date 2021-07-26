– Fidelity Bank Promotes 745 Staff MembersTHISDAYLIVE – THISDAY Newspapers

Fidelity Bank has announced the promotion of 745 employees following the performance review of two financial years 2019 and 2020.

The bank said the promotion is in its bid to boost staff morale and empower them to work more efficiently.



“A total of 461 staff members benefited from the FY 2019 promotion exercise, while 284 staff members benefited from the FY 2020 exercise. The beneficiaries cut across the senior, middle, and junior management cadre of the bank, and the promotion was based on merit, using a transparent and robust performance management system in line with global best practices, “the bank said.

The Managing Director Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in the statement said: “I am very delighted to announce the promotions for 2019 and 2020 financial years. “Releasing the list for 2 financial years’ promotion at the same time, is something we are very proud of. We strongly believe that the continuous growth of our bank over the years has been largely attributed to the commendable efforts and unrelenting sacrifices of our employees. Promotion is one of the many ways we express our gratitude. We are thankful to be a home to many amazing talents that continue to drive our value and most importantly, serve our stakeholders in the highest standards.”

Speaking further, she stated. “Since I was appointed the MD/CEO of our great bank in January 2021, I have been committed to a 7-point agenda to move our bank further, out of which workforce transformation is a key category. Staff performance and reward is a critical to us, and as an organisation, we will continue to make available adequate resources to deepen the skills and entrench a culture of high performance amongst employees. I wish to appreciate all members of the Fidelity Bank family for their commitment and drive, and unrelenting sacrifices towards delivering our objectives. As we move forward in our quest to becoming a leading tier-one bank, I encourage all elevated staff to see their promotion as a call to rededicate themselves to excellence.”

Fidelity Bank, she added, has continued to empower its employees with invaluable resources capable of putting them at the forefront of innovative transformation.



“In March 2021, the bank announced two capacity-building projects – One Culture Project and Project Alpha – that were targeted at transforming the workplace for its staff. In particular, Project Alpha was created to help Fidelity Bank develop a robust and holistic learning and development framework for all staff while One Culture Project was formed to reinforce the behaviour and value systems that will help the bank, as well as staff, achieve set goals, “she stated.