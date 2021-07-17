fiba-power-rankings:-d’tigers-ranked-4th-in-the-world

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has been ranked fourth in the latest FIBA power rankings.

This is D’Tigers’ highest ranking in history.

FIBA published the latest power ranking on it’s official website on Friday.

The ranking is based on the recent performances of the teams.

It is determined by dividing the sum of all the win points, tie points, schedule points and bonus points by the number of games played.

D’Tigers occupy the fourth spot after recording huge wins against basketball powerhouses USA and Argentina during their exhibition games in Las Vegas lately. The US are third while Argentina are in eight place.

Coach Mike Brown’s side eventually lost their final exhibition game 108-69 to Australia.

They will kick-off their Olympic campaign against Australia on July 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Aussies are number one in the power rankings while D’Tigers’ other Group B opponents Italy and Germany are seventh and ninth respectively.