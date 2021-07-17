Home News Africa FIBA Power Rankings: D’Tigers Ranked 4th In The World
News Africa

FIBA Power Rankings: D’Tigers Ranked 4th In The World

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fiba-power-rankings:-d’tigers-ranked-4th-in-the-world

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has been ranked fourth in the latest FIBA power rankings.

This is D’Tigers’ highest ranking in history.

FIBA published the latest power ranking on it’s official website on Friday.

The ranking is based on the recent performances of the teams.

It is determined by dividing the sum of all the win points, tie points, schedule points and bonus points by the number of games played.

D’Tigers occupy the fourth spot after recording huge wins against basketball powerhouses USA and Argentina during their exhibition games in Las Vegas lately. The US are third while Argentina are in eight place.

Coach Mike Brown’s side eventually lost their final exhibition game 108-69 to Australia.

They will kick-off their Olympic campaign against Australia on July 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Aussies are number one in the power rankings while D’Tigers’ other Group B opponents Italy and Germany are seventh and ninth respectively.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian Idol Winner Kingdom Gets Scholarship, Appointed Youth...

Biggie Goals Promo: Giving more for less to...

Abia: Gov Ikpeazu honours Rep Nwokocha, directs School...

Two Urhobo kingdoms sold lands to Fulani in...

Why I attended Obi Cubana mother’s burial in...

Group faults Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest, demands referendum –...

BREAKING: Southern Kaduna youths protest killings, kidnappings, say...

Seven dead, as strange disease hit Enugu market...

Ekiti PDP lambasts APC senators for voting against...

CBN Restricts Sugar Importation to Dangote, BUA, FMN...

Leave a Reply