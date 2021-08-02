Home WORLD NEWS FHP Confirms Fatality After Tanker Truck That Drove Off Highway In Davie Catches Fire – CBS Miami
FHP Confirms Fatality After Tanker Truck That Drove Off Highway In Davie Catches Fire – CBS Miami

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Fire Rescue is working to put out a fire after a tanker truck drove off the highway Sunday.

According to fire rescue, the accident happened just before 4 p.m. near the area of eastbound I-595 at Davie Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver somehow lost control of the fuel tanker.

FHP has confirmed there’s been a fatality at the scene.

While FHP noted it was a fuel tanker, it’s still unclear what it was carrying at the time of the accident.

In addition to closing all eastbound lanes at I-595 and Davie Boulevard, FHP has also shut down the southbound entrance to I-595 from the Florida Turnpike.

It’s not known how long the closures will last, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.

