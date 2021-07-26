fg-warns-against-vandalization-of-irrigation-facilities

The Federal Government has warned against vandalization of irrigation plants and other developmental projects across the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu, sounded the warning on Sunday at the official handing and taking over of 2000 hectares of irrigation plant to peasant farmers at Yamide in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said the Federal Government had spent about N10 billion on the rehabilitation and expansion of the irrigation facilities in the area.

The minister explained that the project is aimed at boosting food security and the economic well-being of the people in the state and country in general and is part of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project.

“The facility was rehabilitated by the Federal Government through the TRIMING project which is supported by world bank”

“But It’s unfortunate some beneficiaries of this kind of project were seen removing metals, concrete and sand used for the construction of the facility for their personal use”, the minister said.

He noted that the Federal Government will not hesitate in taking measures on anybody caught vandalising any of its projects.

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, however commended Buhari’s administration on its moves towards boosting agriculture across the country.

“The project was initiated during the 2nd Republic 40 years back and was revived by President Muhammad Buhari two years ago,” Badaru said.

He therefore called on small and medium farmers to take full ownership of the facilities for National development.

Also speaking, the Emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Abubakar Maje advised the Federal Government to punish anybody arrested vandalizing the project irrespective of his position or status.