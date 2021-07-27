fg-shuts-section-of-lagos-sagamu-expressway

The Federal Government on July 27, 2021 shut a section of the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway.

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that motorists using the Lagos-Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway should consider alternative routes or be ready to follow diversion guidelines.

Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, Engineer Kayode Popoola, said the three-day diversion would last between Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, July 30.

He explained that the essence of the diversion was to allow for the casting of a beam of an overhead bridge at the km 37 plus 100 axis of the road close to Makun in Ogun State.

“As part of the progress achieved on the road construction, the contractor will launch the beams and that will take us about 72 hours,” the federal controller said.

“Diversion has been created about 800 meters away, 400 before and 400 after the point of the construction. Any vehicle coming from Ibadan coming towards Makun at kilometer 37 plus 100 would have to shift to Lagos bound lane and would join its original lane 400 meters after.

“It’s not like we’re trying to close the Lagos-Ibadan or that there is going to be any gridlock. We’re only using this opportunity to tell the public that it’s only 72 hours that the diversion will be created. It’s not partial closure and it’s not total closure.”

While debunking reports that the road will be closed for three months, Popoola asked motorists to watch out for road signs and follow safety guidelines.

