Tukur Muntari and Ted Odogwu Published 30 July 2021

The Federal Government said on Thursday that it had agreed to reduce the price of industry power gas from $2.50 to $2.18 following extensive negotiation between the government and the organised labour.

The State Minister of Petroleum, Mr Temipre Sylva, who spoke during the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders Forum, said government has already agreed to sell Industry Power Gas at the approved price of $2.18 instead of $2.50.

He said the change in price was with immediate effect, to allow quick industrial desired revolution embarked upon by the government of the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The minister assured that the Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline project would be completed before the end of 2023.

“Let me assure you that the AKKP project will be completed by 2023 as scheduled and the aim of rejuvenating the industrial base of the affected linkage states would fully be achieved.”

The Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, said that the AKKP project would never be a white elephant like many of its kind. of. Adebisi Adebowale, who delivered the anniversary lecture said the university should chart a clear course to make its internally generated revenue outstanding.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]