FG records 52 cases of electoral violence

National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.)

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said 52 cases of electoral violence have been recorded in 22 states in one month.

Monguno warned during an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security on Friday.

The NSA said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was committed to ensuring a free and fair election. Hence, a directive has been given to security agencies to be on guard to avert any attack and arrest perpetrators.

He said, “The emergency meeting is very crucial and timely as we approach the 2023 general election. There are issues that have emerged. From my own statistics, I am aware of the fact that within the period of one month, from the 8 October – 9 November 2022, we had 52 cases of violence across 22 states of the federation. This is a bad signal.

“We are all aware of the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to upholding and safeguarding democracy. This is what people want. The President has also given the directive to all operational Intelligent law enforcement agencies to ensure that the 2023 elections are held in an atmosphere void of violence.

“The President is extremely pleased with the outcome of the Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States and wants a repeat of such performance; a manifestation of the peoples’ will triumph over any obstacle that might dismantle the democracy that we are trying to protect.”

The NSA, therefore, warned political parties to caution its officials and supporters, noting that perpetrators will not be spared.

Manguno said “I want to assure Nigerians that the security agencies have been given clear instructions to be in charge of any situation in which any group, organisation or institution decides to embark on what we call considered to be fundamental crime. The important thing is that every Nigerian is allowed to cast his or her vote, and the votes must count.

“Those people who have gangsters working for them and have decided to spoil the electoral process, I want to categorically warn you regardless of your party, the law enforcement agencies will deal with you immensely.

“Reassess whatever decisions you are planning. Call your people and advise them that as long as they do not behave themselves in a logical manner, you will be held accountable.

“Therefore, it is important for you to call those people that are desperate to undermine the elections in 2023 to order because the security agencies are already tracking every situation.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who expressed worry, noted that if no urgent and decisive steps are taken, the attacks will intensify as we approach the election date.

Yakubu noted, “As we all know, a peaceful campaign heralds a peaceful election. We need to take decisive steps to stem the ugly trend.

“Nigerians expect a decisive action from ICCES. It is important that we move swiftly to apprehend perpetrators, prosecute them as required by law, and reinforce security around election officials and electoral infrastructure around the country.

“As we have stated on several occasions, election is a multi-stakeholder activity involving not just INEC and the security agencies. The political class plays perhaps the most critical role in ensuring peaceful elections. We must all rise to the occasion. Nigerians are watching us. The world is watching us. We must never disappoint them.”

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said some suspects had been arrested in connection to the twin fire incidents in Ogun and Osun states, adding that justice will be served.

