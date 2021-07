Federal government of Nigeria has received the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft on Thursday, in Kano.

It was gathered that they were received by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

This was contained by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of Nigerian Air Force.