FG issues registration certificates, sales permit to fertilizer dealers, bars others

The Federal Government on Thursday presented certificates of registration and sales permit to authorised fertiliser dealers across Nigeria.

This is as non-licensed operators will not be allowed to produce, blend, import, market or distributes fertilizers in the country.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Information Officer 1, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Modupe Olatunji, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhile, who presented the certificates and the sales permits to the fertilizer operators in Abuja, said that the Ministry trained and deployed to the 36 States and FCT, Fertiliser and Agricultural Pesticides Quality Control Inspectors.

He said the inspectors are currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act and Regulations, in order to protect the farmers and the industries.

Only licensed operators allowed to buy fertilizers as FG gives 2 months grace period

Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Fausat Lawal, urged the suppliers to ensure that only licensed agro-dealers were allowed to buy their products, and to abide strictly and operate within the provisions of the fertiliser Act and the implementing regulations.

He said that a grace period of 2 months has been granted for those who have not obtained their permit as failure to do so would have their facilities sealed off with resultant prosecution.

Umakhihe said, “A grace period of two months has been granted for those who have not obtained theirs (certificates and permits) as failure to do so will have their facilities sealed off with resultant prosecution.

“This is to reiterate that the ministry through its authorised agent will continue to seal premises of fertiliser adulterators as it was witnessed in Kano and Adamawa states once the certificate of registration and sales permits are concluded.”

Umakhihe pointed out that the Fertilizer Act states that upon fulfilment of all required conditions, fertiliser suppliers, manufacturers/producers, blenders and importers would be issued with the Certificate of Registration, while Agro-dealers (distributors) that fulfiled the same will be issued with the sales permit.

What you should know

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in order to further strengthen the fertilizer industry, signed the National Fertilizer Quality (Control) Act, 2019 into law to provide an improved regulatory framework for the manufacture, importation, sale, and distribution of fertilizer in Nigeria.

The implementation of the Fertilizer Quality Control Act 2019 is expected to boost food production in the country.

The agricultural sector is one of the key drivers of the Nigerian economy, and a strong and vibrant agricultural sector is needed to ensure job creation, wealth augmentation, and the production of adequate food for our over 200 million population.

Fertilizer has been identified as a powerful productivity-enhancing input which is critical to building the vibrant agricultural sector that is desired.

The Federal Government had as part of its early reforms, withdrawn from the procurement of fertilizer and supported the private sector to take the lead while government facilitates, as well as provided supporting infrastructure, systems, control processes, and oversight.

