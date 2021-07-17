FG: Igboho trying to flee Nigeria by getting new passport – TheCable

The federal government says Sunday Igboho, Yoruba youth leader, is working to obtain a new passport to facilitate his escape from Nigeria.

The government said this in a letter dated July 9 and signed by A.B. Baba, assistant comptroller general of immigration, investigation and compliance, on behalf of the comptroller general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) raided Ighoho’s residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, during which his passport was seized.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the security agency recovered illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.

The agency accused Ighoho of stockpiling arms in his residence, saying the activist must surrender to the nearest security agency.

Afunanya said the DSS operatives killed two people at Igboho’s house during a gun duel between the agency and the youth leader’s supporters.

The NIS letter titled “Stop-listing of person” is addressed to the director-general of the DSS, the inspector-general of police, the director-general, National Intelligence Agency, and all zonal coordinators and control posts of the NIS.

The letter carries the information of “Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972”.

A person whose name is on the stop-list is deprived of particular rights, privileges, or other services he or she ought to enjoy.

In the NIS letter, the federal government alleged that Ighoho is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him to acquire a new Nigerian passport.

It said the alleged attempt is to facilitate his escape out of the country.

The NIS added that the activist should be arrested whenever sighted.

“I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list,” the letter reads.

“Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country.

“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”