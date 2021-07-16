The Federal Government has appointed Prof Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Senator Victor Udo Ndoma-Egba, former Minister of Budget and National Planning, as Chairmen of the Governing Councils of the University of Jos and Bayero University, Kano respectively.

This follows the re-constitution of the Governing Councils of 19 Federal universities and four inter-university centres by the Federal Government.

Also appointed are: University of Benin (Dr Sonny Kuku – Chairman); Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Malam Adamu Fika – Chairman); University of Ilorin ( Malam Abidu Yazid – Chairman); Bayero University, Kano (Sen Udoma Udo Udoma – Chairman); University of Uyo (Barr Njideka Bernedette Nwachukwu – Chairman); University of Calabar (Gen Martin Luther Agwai rtd- Chairman); Modibo Adamawa University (Alhj Bashir Dalhatu – Chairman); University of Abuja (Prof Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo – Chairman); University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Chief Ikechi Emenike – Chairman); University of Maiduguri (Ballama Manu – Chairman); Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun, Delta state (Prof Anthony Gozie Anwuka); University of Jos (Prof Attahiru Jega – Chairman) and Federal University of Technology, Owerri (Sen Jack Tilley Gyado – Chairman).

Others are: Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (Ibrahim Ida – Chairman); National Open University of Nigeria (Peter Okebukola – Chairman); Federal University of Technology, Akure ( Amb Dr. Godknows Igali – Chairman)Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (Prof Sulyman Alege Kuranga – Chairman) and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (Bukar Goni Aji Chairman).

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who performed the inauguration exercise at the National Universities Commission (NUC).

