fg-extends-nin-sim-verification-to-july-26

A file photo of a Nigerian holding a national identity card.

The Federal Government on Monday said it has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26.

This was communicated via a statement signed jointly by spokespersons of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

At least 57.3 million Nigerians have enrolled for the NIN, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. according to the agencies.

“The decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country,” the statement said.

The agencies also noted that as of June 28, a total of 5,410 enrollment systems have been made available nationwide to “significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

“It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as at December 2020.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.”