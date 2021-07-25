fg-extends-nin-sim-verification-deadline-to-october

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM data verification to October 31.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management, Mr Kayode Adegoke and Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde of the Nigerian Communications Commission, on Saturday.

They said the decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

It also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

“As at July 24th, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM,” the statement read.

“The administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required”.

According to the statement there are now a total of 59.8 million unique

NIN enrolments with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

It also noted that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of the Federal Government, commended the Kano State government and other states that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.

He thanked Nigerians for what he described as their patience and compliance with the directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise so far.

Similarly, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, and the Director-General/CEO of that National Identity Management Commission, Engr Aliyu Azeez, have urged citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification before the October 31 deadline.