fg-extends-nin-sim-registration-deadline-again

The deadline for registration of the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), data verification has been extended again.

The deadline was extended till October 31 as announced by the Federal Government on Sunday.

As reported by Bioreports, the commission had earlier fixed July 26 as the deadline for the registration way back in June.

The latest extension was contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Mr. Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

They said that the decision was reached following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners, and diplomatic missions in diaspora.

According to the officials, the extension is also to address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

They, however, hinted that there were presented a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN in the country.

According to them, the decision also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicates significant progress, hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

“As of July 24, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this will significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

“The government has approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.

“With the great number of enrolment centers within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident and Nigerian citizens living in diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs”.