FG extends NIN-SIM deadline as enrolment hits 59 million – The Nation Newspaper

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has again approved extension of deadline for National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31, 2021.

The government said the decision was based on request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas as well as foreigners.

It added the extension would also cover diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

The decision also followed a review of the progress of the exercise, which indicated significant progress.

The government stated there in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke.

As at July 24, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country.

It would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM, the statement further explained.

The government noted the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN.

The statement reads:”The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required. There are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN.

” With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.”