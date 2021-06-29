FG: Delta COVID variant not yet discovered in Nigeria – TheCable

The federal government says the Delta variant of COVID-19 has not yet been discovered in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation, said this during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is known as B.1.617.2. It was first identified in India and is said to be more contagious than the UK (B.1.1.7) variant.

Speaking at the media briefing, Mustapha noted that Nigeria needs to tighten its borders to prevent the influx of passengers with the Delta variant.

“The four major variants of concern are now classified as alpha (UK), beta (South Africa), gamma (Brazil) and delta (India),” he said.

“The delta variant which has wreaked devastating havoc, is not yet found in Nigeria, hence the need to tighten our borders and be more vigilant.”

He also noted that the six-month travel ban imposed on the first batch of inbound travelers who breached COVID-19 guidelines is almost complete, adding that the federal government will continue to impose sanctions on violators.

“​About six months ago, following the violation of protocols by some inbound passengers to Nigeria, travel documents were barred for a period of six months,” he said.

“We have received several appeals from those affected while we counseled on the importance of compliance with rules and regulations.

“The six-month period of ban for the first batch of 100 is almost complete, and we use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that sanctions will be imposed on violators of measures put in place to protect them and safeguard our nation.”