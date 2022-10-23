FG awards bridge project for southern Kaduna communities

Communities in Kibori to Kigudu Sabon Kaura in Zango Kataf Local government Area of Kaduna State will soon breathe a sigh of relief, as the Federal Government through the Ecological Project Office, has awarded a contract for the construction of a bridge.

Aside from the bridge, the project will also include the construction of erosion and flood control across river Kaduna that will link Zango Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas.

Handing over the contract documents to the contracting firm on Thursday at the contract site, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, challenged the contractor to follow the contractual agreement.

Represented by a staff of the Ecological Project Office domiciled in his office, Engr Anthony Dasibo Uruaka, the SGF reaffirmed the commitment of the government towards providing social amenities to the people.

In his remark, the facilitator of the project who is also the member Representing Zango Kataf and Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Amos Gwamna Magaji, explained that when completed, the bridge will serve as the shortest link from Zango Kataf to Kauru town, headquarters of Kauru Local Government Areas of the state.

He lamented how the communities in the past have to spend hours around river Kaduna in a bid to interact and transact businesses that will improve their socio-economic growth.

The lawmaker while advising the communities to give the contractors the needed support and cooperation to carry out the project, called on the contractor to in turn ensure he accords members of the communities right to first refusal in terms of skilled and unskilled jobs.

Also speaking, the Consultant of the project, Mr. Funso Facipe, said the bridge is expected to be completed within 13 months (September 1st 2022 to 31st of October, 2023).

He pledged to ensure that standards is followed in the execution of the project, even as he solicited maximum support and cooperation from the people.

Giving his royal blessing for the smooth commencement of the project, the paramount ruler of the area, Agwatyap III, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, appreciated the efforts and sacrifices made by the lawmaker representing the area to ensure the bridge was constructed and prayed God to continue to grant him more wisdom throughout his tenure and beyond.

He also thanked the federal government for agreeing to award the contract, which he noted will go along way to alleviate the suffering his people are facing in the movement of goods and services.

- reports that various speakers during the program, including the local government chairman, appreciated the member for always attracting meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents and urged him not to relent.

