fg-asks-states-to-submit-end-sars-judicial-panel-reports

The federal government has urged states to submit reports of judicial panels set up after the 2020 End SARS protests.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call when he chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The gathering endorsed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

In attendance: were Governors, Ministers, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and other government officials.

NEC had recommended the establishment of judicial panels nationwide to address complaints of police brutality after the President dissolved the Police SARS unit.

Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed stated that the draft of the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP was prepared against the backdrop of global economic recovery, amid improved vaccination outlook and lower incidence of COVID-19.

Ahmed said said the Nigerian economy sustained a tepid recovery in first quarter of 2021 posting a Year-on-Year (YoY) GDP growth of 0.51%, consolidating the exit from recession in Q4 2020.

