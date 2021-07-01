The Federal Government wants 22 transmission substations in the country to be fixed, in addition to 11 new ones to be built under the Presidential Power Initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Energy Limited, Mr Seun Suleiman, has said.

Suleiman said on Wednesday that the pre-engineering phase of the project would be completed in 10 months.

The Bioreports News had reported in February that the Federal Government and Siemens had signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase, with the award letters were signed by Siemens Energy Nigeria and FGN Power Company, a special purpose vehicle created by the Federal Government for the project.

The Federal Government and Siemens AG had in July 2019 signed a Letter of Agreement on the Nigerian Electrification Roadmap, now Presidential Power Initiative, with the aim of ramping up electricity generation in the country to 25,000 megawatts in six years.

“The Presidential Power Initiative is going well. We are doing the pre-engineering. Pre-engineering is to design before you go to execution,” Suleiman said.

He spoke on the sidelines of a visit by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Simbi Wabote, to Siemens Service Centre facility in Port Harcourt.

He noted that phase one of the project was aimed at increasing power generation in the country from 4,500MW to 7,000MW.

He said, “We are not adding any generation capacity but we want to make sure that we fix the dilapidated transmission and distribution networks.

“We are doing the pre-engineering for the distribution network of this country. We have already got a letter of credit from the Federal Government to start it.

“The design is done in our head office. For the transmission scope, we were given initially 11 sites; they have added 22 sites.”

Suleiman said the execution of the phase one would commence immediately after the pre-engineering.

He said, “Execution is when you go to sites. But in the next three months, we want to start putting the proposal for phase one together, not when we finish the pre-engineering.

“So, if phase one goes into reality before the end of the current administration, it means we would have been able to move from 4,500MW to 7,000MW.”

The Federal Executive Council, on July 29, 2020, approved the payment of €15.21m (N6.94bn) offshore and N1.71bn onshore as part of Nigeria’s counterpart funding for the power deal.