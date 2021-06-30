FF7 Remake Theory: Zack Will Become The Leader Of Avalanche – Screen Rant

The ending of the INTERmission DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade introduced a character who could take over Avalanche in the future. This will be a great way to ensure that the outline of the story remains the same until the developers reach a point where they’re ready to bring a certain character back into the narrative.

[Warning: Spoilers for FF7 Remake and the INTERmission DLC are below.]

In FF7, Avalanche was the eco-terrorist organization that opposed the Shinra Electric Power Company. Most of the members of Avalanche are killed when the Sector 7 Plate is dropped, though Barret reforms the group with other members of the party. The FF7 spin-offs established that Barret’s group was the second incarnation of Avalanche and that a more powerful version existed in the past. The original version of Avalanche battled the Turks, during the events of the FF7 Japan-exclusive game Before Crisis.

It’s established that there are multiple versions of Avalanche in FF7 Remake, with Barret’s group being an extreme splinter cell. Yuffie encounters the main branch in the INTERmission DLC, while Wedge still maintains a good relationship with the other groups in the main story. The presence of multiple Avalanche cells could be a plot point that is tied to the surprise ending of INTERmission.

The INTERmission DLC ends with Zack appearing outside of the Sector 5 church, as he’s hoping to be reunited with Aerith. Once he enters, he finds the huddled masses who have been left homeless by the Sector 7 Plate’s destruction. It seems that he’s out of the loop as to what has been happening over the past few years, as it’s hinted that this isn’t the same Zack from the original FF7 timeline.

If the scene with Zack is happening at the same time that Aerith and Cloud reach Kalm, then this presents problems for the story going forward. If FF7 Remake is following the same story beats as the original, then Cloud will stay in Kalm for at least a day, so that the Nibelheim flashback can take place. The group then has to spend time chasing chocobos, in order to bypass the Midgar Zolom. This will give Zack plenty of time to catch up with the group, and if he’s introduced to Cloud this early, then the plot will have to go in a drastically different direction, as Zack is the key to many of the plot twists later in the story.

Having Zack remain in Midgar and taking over FF7 Remake‘s version of Avalanche is a great way to keep him busy in the short term so that he can return to the story at a point that makes more sense. Zack witnessing the fallout regarding the Sector 7 Plate would be more than enough of a reason to keep him around, as he still has unfinished business with the Shinra Corporation. As a former high-ranking member of SOLDIER with a ton of intel regarding the inner-workings of Shinra, Zack has what it takes to rise up the ranks of Avalanche and unite the organization under one banner. The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake could then push his return back further in the story, such as when Sephiroth starts the Reunion, or when Cloud and his team return to Midgar to stop Hojo.

