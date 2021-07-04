FF7 Remake Intergrade features will likely make it into Part 2, says director | VGC – Video Games Chronicle

Elements from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [10 articles]”>Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’s new Intermission chapter will likely feature in the next full sequel, the game’s co-director has said.

Intergrade is a visually enhanced version of 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, with an exclusive chapter featuring new characters, and combat and gameplay enhancements.

Speaking in a new interview with The Washington Post, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi said that some of these enhancements will likely make their way into Part 2 of FF7 Remake, specifically the team-up moves that Intermission protagonists Yuffie and Sonon can perform.

Hamaguchi said that last year’s battle system was an evolution of the “Active Time Battle” from the original 1997 game.

“From that perspective, I am rather satisfied with this final form, in which the strategic element of the command-based battle from the original co-exists with the real-time, action-oriented battle,” he said.

“Additionally, with ‘Intermission,’ there’s another element introduced: combo moves where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘Intermission,’ in our next story.”

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2's creative director Tetsuya Nomura said that Square Enix was prioritising Part 2's development over any potential further DLC for the original game.

Speaking to Famitsu (via an official translation provided to VGC), Nomura confirmed that the development team currently has no plans to create further story content, as it focuses on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 development.

"Due to the nature of the upgrade system, it resulted in us having to label the new Yuffie sections as 'DLC'. However, the original intent was to create a PlayStation 5 version of FF7 Remake and not to produce DLC. Accordingly, we do not have any plans for DLC at this time," he said.

Nomura has confirmed he will be stepping away from his director role for the next FF7 Remake instalment. The developer will instead take on a broader creative director position, overlooking all future Final Fantasy 7 projects including the recently announced mobile games.