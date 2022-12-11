Festive fun without the hangover – the best booze-free drinks to try this Christmas

From having a glass of Buck’s Fizz on Christmas Day morning to taking full advantage of the free bar at your work’s Christmas do, the festive season can be a boozy one.

But, as of 2017, 20% of adults in the UK said they don’t drink alcohol at all, with sobriety seeing a 3% increase since 2015.

Whether you’re ditching the drink because you’re pregnant, wanting to go tee-total or simply trying to make healthier choices like Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, there’s more to being sober than Diet Cokes and G&T’s (without the G).

From CBD-infused drinks to mulled wine dupes, we’ve got you covered this Christmas so you can still raise a glass alongside your loved ones.

Christmas doesn’t have to be all about getting tipsy!

For the one who likes a cocktail If a classic cosmopolitan or cheeky margarita are your choice of tipple, then you’ll be pleased to know you can still enjoy these drinks – without the banging headache the next day.

It can be inconvenient buying all the ingredients to make your own alcohol-free drinks so Mocktails has done all the hard work for you and put it in a ready made can (or bottle, if that’s more your thing).

They offer a range of drinks including Mockaritas, Mocksow Mules, Mockopolitans and Sansgrias.

Via the website, you can purchase cases of 12 of either one drink or variety packs of all four which are available for £29.99 each.

Mocktails is currently offering 15% off its products with code GIFTING15, which is valid until December 31, so stock up while you can!

Mocktails Uniquely Crafted offer an array of delicious booze-free alternatives

For the one who likes a beer Alcohol free beer is one thing that’s pretty accessible at both your local supermarkets and pubs, but Butcombe has added a bit of pizazz to its Goram IPA Zero.

Described as “a punchy blend of UK, USA and New Zealand hops which balance stone fruit, citrus and bitter notes”, this Butcombe beverage is just that.

Even if you’re new to the beer business, the IPA is extremely smooth and easy to drink and a pleasant change from its booze-free counterparts, without losing the taste of a traditional beer.

Treat yourself this Christmas and purchase Butcombe’s alcohol-free IPA via its website. 12 bottles is priced at £14.95.

Butcombe’s IPA is extremely smooth and easy to drink

For the one who likes a rosé Rosé is a tough one to make a nice-tasting alcohol free alternative of, but in my opinion Eisberg has hit the nail on the head.

Many booze-free alternatives can be dubbed as being too sugary and tasting nothing like its alcoholic counterpart, but pop rosé is your normal wine glass and your pals will be picking it up thinking it’s their own.

Available at Tesco and Morrisons, Eisberg is an easy one to grab this festive season and, not only will your liver thank you for drinking it, but your purse will too as it’s priced at just £3.50 a bottle.

If that wasn’t enough, it’s also Vegan friendly.

Eisberg’s rosé is available to purchase as Tesco and Morrisons

For the one who likes a mulled wine Mulled wine has become a festive staple over the years with many people treating themselves to a cup or two at their local Christmas markets. But, if a warming spice-infused drink is your choice of tipple, then Ocean Spray’s delicious alcohol-free mulled wine recipe using its cranberry juice will be right up your street.

Ingredients you’ll need are:

1L of Ocean Spray Cranberry Classic OR for a lighter version, Ocean Spray Cranberry No Added Sugar

2 slices of lemon

1 orange, sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

3 slices ginger, about 1/4-inch (1/2-cm) thick

6 tablespoons (90 ml) brown sugar

1 clove

2 star anise

Handful fresh cranberries

Pop all this in a pan and bring to a boil before letting it steep for five minutes. Then pour into a cup (festive ones encouraged). You’ll thank me later!

You can find Ocean Spray is most major supermarkets, retailing at £1.80 a litre.

Ocean Spray’s alcohol-free mulled wine is a must-try this festive season

For the one who likes a drink to wind down with While Christmas is an exciting time, it can also be a stressful one and some people may enjoy a glass of wine to relax with after a hard day’s wrestling for the best Turkey and veg M&S.

But it doesn’t have to be the alcohol that helps you wind down, there are other natural ingredients that can have similar effects, such as CBD – the non-psychoactive compound found in hemp plants. Used correctly, CBD can help with sleep, stress, anxiety, pain and inflammation, as well as your immune system.

With this in mind, TRIP decided to take it upon themselves to create a CBD-infused drink to help people reap the benefits of the natural compound.

TRIP offer an variety six pack of their CBD drinks for £14

Three of the drinks on offer – that you can buy a variety of six for £14 via the TRIP website – are Elderflower Mint, Peach Ginger & Lemon Basil, which taste delicious in a glass with ice.

A booze-free drink that will still chill me out after a stressful day? Count me in.

