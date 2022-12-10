Home SPORTS Ferran Torres linked with Barcelona exit
Ferran Torres linked with Barcelona exit

by News
Barcelona are open to selling Ferran Torres in the January transfer window, according to Todofichajes. The report has claimed that Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are interested in the 22-year-old Spain international forward.

The report has claimed that former La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners Barcelona are not entirely happy with Torres and are willing to cash in on him in the January transfer window. Barcelona will want at least €3src-€35 million in transfer fees to sell the player they signed for €55 million from Manchester City in January 2src22.

Torres has made six starts and seven substitute appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring two goals in the process. The Spain international forward has also made one start and four substitute appearances in the UEFA Champions League for the Blaugrana so far this campaign, scoring three goals and giving one assist in the process.

