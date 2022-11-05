Ferne McCann throws a beautiful Princess-themed 5th birthday party for Sunday

Ferne McCann has given fans a glimpse inside the Princess-themed birthday party she organised to celebrate her daughter Sunday turning five years old.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star put her recent voice note drama behind her as she celebrated her daughter’s fifth birthday by throwing her a lavish Rapunzel-themed bash, with a visit from the Princess herself.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to document the milestone birthday, 32 year old Ferne shared a series of snaps and clips from the big day for her 2.9 million followers to see.

In one adorable clip, the TV personality gave her fans a tour of the fairytale birthday decorations which featured a purple and gold balloon arch, pink bouquets and princess bunting.

Ferne McCann threw a Rapunzel party to celebrate her daughter Sunday’s fifth birthday

The room was decorated with a castle backdrop and featured pink and gold balloon arches

Elsewhere, a cardboard castle provided the backdrop for the party while a series of white tables decorated with party hats and gift boxes were sure to entertain the lucky guests.

Completing the party decor, Sunday was presented with a two tier birthday cake which was decorated with purple fondant as well as an edible Rapunzel model which was positioned on top of the cake.

The party featured a seating area as well as a teddy bear station

Even the cake was Rapunzel themed and featured an edible model of the Princess

A Princess party wouldn’t be complete without a Princess and Ferne made sure to surprise Sunday with a visit from Rapunzel who sang and danced for the excited party guests.

In one wholesome snap, Sunday and Ferne posed alongside the Rapunzel performer from My Magical Parties, with Sunday opting for her own Rapunzel costume while her mum wore a black co-ord set.

Guests also received a personalised box of tissues to mark the special day

Rapunzel could be seen singing and dancing for the party guests

And showing that she has an eye for finishing touches, the First Time Mum star also set up a teddy bear area for Sunday’s friends in addition to handing out enchanting personalised boxes of tissues that were “for giggles, dribbles & sniffles”.

The party comes after doting mum Ferne, who recently enjoyed a family holiday to Marbella, paid tribute to her little one earlier this week as she marked Sunday’s birthday on November 2 with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Sunday dressed up as Rapunzel to celebrate her birthday earlier this week

Sharing a snap of the youngster wearing a purple Rapunzel costume, complete with a long blonde plait, the reality TV star wrote: “My baby girl is 5 today [purple heart emoji]

“Little Rapunzel Happy Birthday. Wow half a decade you have blessed me with your gorgeous , spirited , creative presence.”

She added: “02.11.17 on your birth day was the day where everything just made sense for me. I snuggled you in my arms and the world stood still. You are my purpose, my light and my love. I love you Sunday [purple heart emoji].”

