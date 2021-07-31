fernando-henrique-cardoso:-politics-in-brazil-is-a-risky-business

24:50
From: Talk to Al Jazeera
The former Brazilian president discusses the possible roads ahead for Latin America’s largest country.
31 Jul 2021
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera
Abdullah Abdullah: Can Afghanistan move ahead without US troops?
25:25
Zalmay Khalilzad: How will US monitor Afghanistan after pullout?
24:30
Lukas Radbruch: The process of dying
25:30
Sliman Mansour: The art of the Palestinian resistance
24:05
Show more
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera
Abdullah Abdullah: Can Afghanistan move ahead without US troops?
25:25
Zalmay Khalilzad: How will US monitor Afghanistan after pullout?
24:30
Lukas Radbruch: The process of dying
25:30
Sliman Mansour: The art of the Palestinian resistance
24:05
Show more
More from TV Shows
Pegasus: Flying on the wings of Israeli ‘cyber-tech diplomacy’?
Bonus Edition: UK policing, Indonesia COVID, India press freedom
How fragile is the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
Is the US leading a new nuclear arms race?
Most Read
China races to curb Delta-fuelled COVID outbreak, worst in months
India ‘warning cricketers’ against playing in Kashmir tournament
What’s behind far-right trend of using 3D tech to make guns?
UN compound attacked as battle for Afghanistan’s Herat rages