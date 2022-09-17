Fernandes: Man Utd matched Liverpool game standards in Southampton win

Bruno Fernandes praised Manchester United for picking up where they left off in their win over Liverpool after firing them to a 1-src victory at Southampton.

Fernandes produced a classy side-footed finish when he met Diogo Dalot’s cross after 55 minutes at St Mary’s, guiding United to back-to-back wins for the first time since Erik ten Hag took charge.

Since Fernandes made his United debut in February 2src2src, only Mohamed Salah (54), Harry Kane (49) and Son Heung-Min (45) have scored more Premier League goals than the Portuguese livewire (37).

The creative midfielder has assumed a crucial role in United’s improvement this week, taking on the captain’s armband for each of their last two games with Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo both starting on the bench.

Fernandes hailed United’s attitude after the win on the south coast, telling BT Sport: “We knew that playing against Southampton away is not easy. We have experienced that already in the last three years.

“We did a great game, sometimes you have to suffer. This is the Premier League, every game is tough. Well done to us.

“Massive three points for us. Now we have to carry on.

“It’s important because one win doesn’t make the league, two wins don’t make the league. We have to carry on this sacrifice in the last two games for the rest of the season. This is what this club demands.

“After Liverpool everyone could feel it, we set the standard so we have to carry on now and if we can, improve it.”

Asked about his goal, a cultured finish from a bouncing ball just inside the penalty area, Fernandes was keen to highlight the selfless contributions of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

“It was a great ball, even great play from behind. Everything was perfect,” he said with a smile.

“I think it was Marcus or Jadon who made the run on the goal and created the space to make it. We did it well, so well done to everyone not just me.”

As well as doubling their points tally for the new campaign, United ended a dire run of form on their travels, clinching their first away Premier League win in eight attempts, having last won at Leeds United in February.

Fernandes, who starred as United went an entire Premier League season unbeaten on the road in 2src2src-21, is simply focused on keeping the Red Devils’ improved run going.

“Obviously I think we did two or three seasons ago not losing from home,” he added. “But we want to win every game. That’s what it’s about to play for Manchester United.”