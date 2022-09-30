Fern Britton’s split from Phil Vickery as he’s spotted kissing her best friend

Fern Britton’s former husband Phil Vickery has been spotted kissing a close pal of the TV presenter during an outing in London.

In pictures, the 61 year old chef was seen sharing a kiss with Fern’s friend Lorraine Stanton, two years after he and Fern, 65, called time on their decades-long relationship.

In the photographs of Phil and Lorraine, 58, the pair could be seen leaning over a suitcase and an overnight bag as they kissed each other on a London street.

Discussing the images, a source told The Sun: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern. Behaving this way in public will feel like a betrayal.”

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years

After first meeting on the set of Ready, Steady, Cook in the 1990s, former couple Fern and Phil quickly hit things off and embarked on a romantic relationship.

The pair tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed daughter Winnie, now 19, in 2001, with Phil also becoming the stepdad to Fern’s three children, Jack, Grace and Harry, from a previous relationship.

However, after 20 “happy” years of marriage, Fern and Phil announced their split two years ago in a surprise social media post.

Taking to Twitter, Fern wrote: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

Fern said that she and Phil had enjoyed 20 “happy” years together

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

In the wake of their split, Ferne has opened up about her struggles to move on and bounce back following the end of the long-term relationship.

After moving to Cornwall with her two daughters, the TV presenter revealed that unpacking boxes at the new property had been something that she “couldn’t face” at the time.

“There was an awful lot that had arrived from my old home and I could not face unpacking it all,” she told Bioreports Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood back in 2021.

Following their split, Fern moved to Cornwall to begin a new chapter of her life

Thanks to her friends in Cornwall, Fern was helped her through a rough three year period which saw her lose both of her parents and a family pet.

“They came and helped me and they brought boxes and big thick pens and labels,” she continued.

“Then at the end of the day, one of the boxes had a label on, saying, ‘Sex toys to be sorted,’ rubbed out and, ‘Outdoor lights,’ put on it, just to make me laugh.”

Fern has opened up about the emotional impact of the divorce

More recently, Fern, who’s previously discussed missing the friendship of her and Phil’s partnership, opened up about the aftermath of the divorce.

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine earlier this year, she said: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while.

“The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.”

The author also revealed that she turned to yoga, meditation and walking as part of her process to move past the event.

