Home ENTERTAINMENT Ferguson dies of COVID-19 complications – bioreports Nigeria
ENTERTAINMENT

Ferguson dies of COVID-19 complications – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ferguson-dies-of-covid-19-complications-–-bioreports-nigeria

South African actor and producer, Shona Ferguson is dead.

Ferguson passed away on Friday from COVID-19 complications.

Reacting to Ferguson’s death, Netflix South Africa shared on Instagram: “We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shona Ferguson.

“As a fixture in the entertainment industry and a hero of black stories he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Once a King, always a King.”

Ferguson was popular for appearing in ‘Rockville’, ‘The Queen’ and Netflix’s ‘Kings of Jo’burg’

The 47-year-old Batswana-born actor was married to actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Woman wins the Guinness World Record for largest...

RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Calls American Horror Story...

Ashnoor Kaur scores 94 percent in her class...

‘Hawkeye’ Release Date Raises Questions About ‘Ms. Marvel’...

Dan Hill | Sometimes When We Touch |...

Street dedication ceremony held for MF Doom in...

Mompha: EFCC told me to maintain low profile...

Beyonce’s 2016 ‘Formation’ music video named best of...

Sunday Conversation: Jeff Ament on His New Solo...

I brought three vibrators to BBNaija house, says...

Leave a Reply