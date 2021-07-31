South African actor and producer, Shona Ferguson is dead.

Ferguson passed away on Friday from COVID-19 complications.

Reacting to Ferguson’s death, Netflix South Africa shared on Instagram: “We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Shona Ferguson.

“As a fixture in the entertainment industry and a hero of black stories he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Once a King, always a King.”

Ferguson was popular for appearing in ‘Rockville’, ‘The Queen’ and Netflix’s ‘Kings of Jo’burg’

The 47-year-old Batswana-born actor was married to actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson.