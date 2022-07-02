ferguson-advises-rangers-not-to-sell-bassey

Rangers legend, Barry Ferguson has urged his former club to keep hold of Calvin Bassey.

Bassey earned huge plaudits for his exemplary displays for the Gers last season.

The Nigerian international’s performance in the UEFA Europa League final defeat to Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt further underlined his status as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Bassey was also named the club’s Young Player of the Season and was also included in the SPFL Team of the Season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Rangers expected to demand around £20m from any potential suitor.

Ferguson has, however, advised his old club not to sell the versatile defender.

“I’d chain him up. Anything just to make sure he doesn’t leave,” Ferguson told Football Scotland.

“Last year I was in awe of him; I’ve got to be honest with you.

“Some of the performances he puts in and he’s still got a bit to learn, he’s still got a bit to go.

“But he’s got everything you want as a modern-day defender. He can play a number of positions, he can play left-back, he can play left wing-back and he can play left of a three or left of a two.

“His engine is frightening and he’s just getting better and better and better.

“If I was going to give him a bit of advice, he should stay and keep playing week-in and week-out because his chance will come if he wants to go down south to the Premier League, there’s no doubt about it.

“But for his development, it’s important he stays at Rangers for another year and I’m sure Rangers will be trying to tie him down on a long-term contract to get the best money for next season or the season after.”