“Femi truly loves her” – Dele Momodu speaks on FFK’s reconciliation with ex-wife, Precious

Popular media personality, Dele Momodu, has revealed that there are reconciliation moves between former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his estranged wife, Precious.

It would be recalled that Femi Fani-Kayode recently reunited with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, after months of a tempestuous custody battle for their four sons.

Precious had severally accused the former Aviation Minister of keeping their children away from her and threatening her with his power and influence.

Meanwhile, in February 2022, she was reportedly arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Inyang Ekwo over an allegation of attempting to kill FFK with a kitchen knife on November 24, 2018. Read here.

Well, it appears FFK and precious are finally willing to let bygones be bygones and let peace reign, as revealed by Dele Momomodu in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 3.

Sharing photos of the pair on his Instagram page, Momodu revealed that FFK loves his ex-wife, Precious and there are now reconciliation moves between them.